One of America's greatest singer songwriters is set to tour the UK and Ireland next year with a date at Symphony Hall, in Birmingham, in May.
Don McLean, will showcase his back catalogue of hits which include American Pie, Vincent (Starry, Starry Night) and Castles in the Air.
The native New Yorker, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late 1960s, he went on to score mega-hit, after mega hit, after mega hit.
Recently McLean re-released his classic American Pie album in celebration of its 45th anniversary in both CD and vinyl formats. The inspiration for the title track hit McLean on February 3, 1959, when a chartered aircraft crashed in Mason City, Iowa just minutes after take-off claiming the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, JP Richardson (aka The Big Bopper), and the pilot, Roger Peterson.
The fateful day was coined "The Day The Music Died" by Don McLean and spanned his hit American Pie. The song was released in 1971 and spent four weeks at number one in 1972. In 2001, 30 years later, the Recording Industry of America named it the fifth greatest song of the 20th century.
In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks and he continues to bring his music to stages across the world – and 2018 will be no exception.
McLean will appear at the following:
April 29 – Southend Cliffs Pavillion, Westcliff-on-Sea
April 30 – York Barbican Centre, York
May 1 – Victoria Theatre, Halifax
May 2 – Sage Gateshead, Gateshead
May 4 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea
May 6 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
May 7 – The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
May 9 – London Palladium, London
May 10 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
May 11 – Colston Hall, Bristol
May 13 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
May 15 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
May 16 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
May 20 – Vicar Street, Dublin
May 21 – Vicar Street, Dublin
May 22 – Vicar Street, Dublin
May 23 – Vicar Street, Dublin
June 1 – University Concert Hall, Limerick
June 7 – Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast
June 8 – Leisureland, Galway
June 9 – Leisureland, Galway
To book tickets, or for more information, go to the website here