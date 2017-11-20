Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of America's greatest singer songwriters is set to tour the UK and Ireland next year with a date at Symphony Hall, in Birmingham, in May.

Don McLean, will showcase his back catalogue of hits which include American Pie, Vincent (Starry, Starry Night) and Castles in the Air.

The native New Yorker, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late 1960s, he went on to score mega-hit, after mega hit, after mega hit.

Recently McLean re-released his classic American Pie album in celebration of its 45th anniversary in both CD and vinyl formats. The inspiration for the title track hit McLean on February 3, 1959, when a chartered aircraft crashed in Mason City, Iowa just minutes after take-off claiming the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, JP Richardson (aka The Big Bopper), and the pilot, Roger Peterson.

The fateful day was coined "The Day The Music Died" by Don McLean and spanned his hit American Pie. The song was released in 1971 and spent four weeks at number one in 1972. In 2001, 30 years later, the Recording Industry of America named it the fifth greatest song of the 20th century.

In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks and he continues to bring his music to stages across the world – and 2018 will be no exception.

McLean will appear at the following:

April 29 – Southend Cliffs Pavillion, Westcliff-on-Sea

April 30 – York Barbican Centre, York

May 1 – Victoria Theatre, Halifax

May 2 – Sage Gateshead, Gateshead

May 4 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

May 6 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

May 7 – The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester



May 9 – London Palladium, London

May 10 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

May 11 – Colston Hall, Bristol

May 13 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

May 15 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 16 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

May 20 – Vicar Street, Dublin

May 21 – Vicar Street, Dublin

May 22 – Vicar Street, Dublin

May 23 – Vicar Street, Dublin

June 1 – University Concert Hall, Limerick

June 7 – Waterfront Hall Auditorium, Belfast

June 8 – Leisureland, Galway

June 9 – Leisureland, Galway

To book tickets, or for more information, go to the website here