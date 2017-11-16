Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An American punk rock band is set to take the stage in Nottingham as they release a new album after a 17 year gap.

At The Drive In with be supporting Royal Blood for the UK tour and will be heading to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on November 25.

It comes after At The Drive In release their new album "in • ter a • li • a" on Rise Records, 17 years after Relationship of Command in 2000.

With the release of the new album comes the video for Call Broken Arrow, which is the prequel to the video Hostage Stamps as it unfolds a story of a previously seen prisoner and faceless captors. The latest video gives the reason behind the man being captured.

Director Rob Shaw said: "In Hostage Stamps, we have a prisoner being tortured and monitored by some sort of authoritarian organisation. The guys wanted to show why he was imprisoned, as well as cast doubt over his innocence.

"It's funny how in stories, especially film stories, you tend to sympathise with whoever you spend time with. When you watch someone being mistreated, the assumption is that person is the victim.

"Call Broken Arrow is in part about illustrating the prisoner's culpability, but even that is in doubt as we see the watcher character who follows him around slipping something in his drink at the end."

Tickets for the gig are available here.

