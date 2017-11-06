Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest act to grace the Burton Folk Club stage will be popular trio, The Travelling People. One of the longest running folk groups in the country, as a trio, they have been together for more than 40 years and will entertain in the town on Friday, November 10.

The band which consists of Dave Perkins, and Pete and Richard Stevenson, perform a wide variety of music including three-part harmonies, ballads, chorus singing, comedy and monologues, on instruments including double bass, guitars, mandolin, ukulele and washboard.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £8 on the door. For more information go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk

Original details about The Travelling People were supplied in error by the club and relate to a different band by the same name.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk