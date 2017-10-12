GEM Recitals has teamed up with international composer, Dennis Tjiok, to create a collection of newly-arranged traditional British folk songs for piano and baritone voice.

The concert will be premiered at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Burton this weekend before touring throughout the Midlands and the north.

The recital 'Folk Connections' will also celebrate vocal music by other classical composers inspired by the British folk movement.

Burtonian baritone, Edward Robinson and Dennis Tjiok first performed together at The Leeds Lieder Festival after Dennis was commissioned to compose a piece based on the struggles of migrating refugees entitled 'The Setting Sun'.

Over the next few months the pair are planning to raised funds to record a new collection of British folk songs and are planning to release the CD in December.

Said Edward: "We're really excited to begin this project and I am personally delighted that we start the tour in my home town.

"Also we are hugely grateful to everyone who has supported our events at the Brewhouse over the last 12 months as any money we've raised in tickets has gone into funding this project.

"I've always loved performing and listening to folk music and through this recital the fusion of traditional folk with 21st century classical music has created a really special new sound which we hope our audiences will love."

The recital will take place at noon on Saturday, October 14 at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton. Tickets are priced £5 and available from the box office by calling 01283 508100 . For further details are available at www.GEMRecital.com

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk