Gary Barlow has announced he will embark on a solo tour next year, playing 34 dates in 24 intimate venues including dates in Leicester and Nottingham.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 20 and the last time Gary played a string of venues this size, demand was so high he could have sold certain venues out six times over.

Gary said: "I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you're so much closer to the fans. The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I'm also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I've never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there."

Gary last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

The singer-songwriter and record producer found worldwide fame as a member of British pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold more than 45 million records and more than eight million concert tickets.

Gary is one of Britain's most successful songwriters, having written 14 Number One singles as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Gary's last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year. In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

The tour will kick off on April 16 performing at Edinburgh Playhouse and will call at Leicester's de Montfort Hall on April 26 and Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on May 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 20th October at 10am and will be available via www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk