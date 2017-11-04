Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All the glam of the 70s is rocking into Burton this festive season and will be the perfect alternative to an office Christmas party.

Part of East Staffordshire Borough Council's Christmas in Burton Campaign, the Solid Gold 70s Christmas Show will kick-off the festive celebrations in style at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, on Tuesday, December 19.

This will be the perfect opportunity for you to dig out the flares and the platforms; invite your friends, family and colleagues to enjoy this alternative Christmas party night.

Glam Rock greats, disco hits, power ballads and party anthems will revive the golden age of pop with hits from Sweet, T-Rex, Queen, Elton John, 10CC, Suzi Quatro, David Cassidy, ELO, The Carpenters, Bay City Rollers and many more.

Tickets to the event cost £22 (£19 concessions) and there are special offers for large groups. Call The Brewhouse box office on 01283 508100 for tickets.

