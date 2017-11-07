The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hilton Hotel at St George's Park will play host to a special charity dinner and dance event aiming to raise money for charities, the Rainbow Trust and MacMillan.

On Saturday, November 11, between 7pm and 1am, the prestigious hotel will welcome guests through the door for an evening of food, drink, live entertainment, a raffle and even an auction.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The Divas and Marc Bolton, with the raffle and auction aiming to raise funds for both charities.

Cancer support charity, MacMillan and children's charity, Rainbow Trust will both benefit from the evening, with tickets on sale now, costing £75. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, and drinks will be handed out on arrival.

Anybody interested in purchase a ticket can call Elizabeth Davis on 07974 128233 or email Elizabeth.davis@tecreports.co.uk

Alternatively you can call Ruth Stanford on 07903 720236 or Charles Griffin on 07776 173333.