A singer from Castle Gresley is set to bring festive songs to a village church to raise money to preserve an historic arch.

The Local Vocals, the Tutbury community choir, is presenting a concert of seasonal songs at St Mary's Priory Church, in Tutbury, from 7.30pm on Saturday, December 2.

The choir will be joined by tenor and international recording artist Thomas Spencer, who attended St Wystan's School, in Repton, and has recently released his new album The Journey.

He returns to South Derbyshire whenever he can and, along with his composer brother Oliver, they have forged a career in music, setting up their own company Cove Music and they now operate between England and Los Angeles.

A keen football fan, he has performed at Derby County and Burton Albion matches.

The concert is being held in aid of the conservation of the Priory Alabaster Arch. The arch, built around 1160, is the earliest example of an external alabaster carving and the only known example in the UK.

With musical director Willow Songsmith, the choir has gone from strength to strength since its conception six years ago, and always welcomes new members.

There is no charge for the concert but donations will be welcome.

