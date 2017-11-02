Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Uttoxeter's favourite musicians has launched an exciting new band - and is set for a busy month of gigs.

Kev Hand shot to prominence in the mid-1980s with indie band Yeah Jazz!, who reportedly were on the cusp of "making it" when the group fell apart.

His delightful folk-inspired music continued through popular quartet Radio Mary. And the new group, The Kev Hand Band, features some talented band-mates from both acts.

Hand describes them as "some of the best musicians (he has) played with through the years".

Included in the line-up are former Yeah Jazz! players - and father and son - Dave and Ben Blant, who will play piano and fiddle respectively.

Ex-Radio Mary members Shaun Smith and Jason Thornton will form the rhythm section on double bass and drums respectively.

And Kev will front the band in his usual role on guitar and vocals, with the prolific writer also taking on song-writing duties.

The Kev Hand Band have three gigs in November. They will play at The Tavern, Denstone, on Friday night, November 3, and entry will be free.

A big gig at Uttoxeter Racecourse's Beer Festival Raceday will take place on Saturday, November 18. Then a gig at JCB Lakeside Club beckons on Saturday, November 25, with tickets priced at £5 and available from the club.

