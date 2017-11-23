Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire comedy venue which has been welcoming top headliners in the comedy circuit to the stage for more than a year is to feature five award-winners in one night.

Laff Attack Comedy Club, which recently saw the likes of top comedian Russell Kane on the bill, will welcome Carey Marx, as seen on BBC, ITV and Channel 4, joined by Donal Vaughan, who is one of the most sort-after comics in Ireland.

Joining them will be Phil Chapman, from BBC's John Bishop's Only Joking and Monty, and the night will be MCed by Joe Bromehead.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2, at The Chimneys, in Twyford Road, Willington. Doors open at 7.30pm and show starts at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.la­attackcomedyclubs.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com , or by calling 01283 701701. Alternatively, call in at the venue.

