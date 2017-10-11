One of the greatest British musical icons of the 20th and 20st century has announced his first major UK headline tour since his celebrated London Palladium shows in 2016.

Bryan Ferry is one of the most innovative singers and lyricists in popular music, with an original vocal brilliance of breathtaking elegance.

The past few years have been extremely busy for Ferry with a worldwide tour and release of his first solo live album.

Recorded during the 2015 Avonmore Tour, Bryan Ferry Live 2015 which features songs from his highly acclaimed latest album, Avonmore, and classic hits from the Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music back catalogue. This year has seen Ferry tour all across North America with his incredible live show.

Tickets for Ferry's the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 13 via www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The tour will open on Friday, April 13 at Manchester O2 Apollo on Friday, April 13 and will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Sunday, April 29. He will also appear at Newcastle City Hall, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Edinburgh Usher Hall, Bristol Colston Hall, Oxford New Theatre, Birmingham Symphony Hall and London Eventim Apollo.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk