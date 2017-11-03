Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man famed for his magic act on the big stage will be revealing another hidden talent this weekend - all in the name of charity.

Jack Dent, of Stapenhill, is best known for sleight of hand and sorcery, but this Saturday he will be switching to swing music and hits by Frank Sinatra.

Jack, 24, will be appearing at a special concert for the Jonida Foundation, which lays on teaching for students in an orphanage in Saranda, southern Albania and provides special needs students with speech and language therapy and one to one support in school.

Jack, who also appeared on TV show Don't Tell The Bride with his wife Sarah, said he loved all aspects of performance and was excited to surprise the audience with his other tricks up his sleeve.

He said: "Performing has always been a big part of my life and a lot of people don’t know that I have been a keen musician from a very young age. I started playing the piano when I was five and I sing too.

"As a youngster I joined the Little Theatre Company from the age of nine and I have always had an interest in amateur dramatics.

"Sadly it is something that I have had to put on hold for the minute but it is one of my big loves. While magic is my profession, music is definitely my hobby and gives me the opportunity to express myself.

"It will be nice to show off music and magic and I am looking forward to entertaining the crowds."

There will be ballads, a bit of swing and Frank Sinatra standards in Jack’s 20-minute set as well as songs from Les Miserables, Mary Poppins and Miss Saigon.

He said being able to use the limelight to help others was "the best feeling in the world".

He said: "Not only does the foundation create opportunities for children but its commitment is incredible so anything to help it is really good.

"I have seen first-hand how the children have been helped and seen pictures of the little ones playing guitars and other instruments; it means so much to them and it hit a chord with me.

"I treat music as relaxation and find it very calming and a release from my busy everyday life. It is a bit of an escape for me, but they are using it in a completely different way. It is what they look forward to, what inspires them.

"The benefit is that the Foundation will see the entire 100 per cent of the proceeds and I think it is great that I can help make a difference to those who really need it.

"I love being able to help people, it is the best feeling in the world and I am very lucky that I am in a position to do so.

"I would like to send my best to all of the acts that will be performing on Saturday and I hope it is a great success so that the Jonida Foundation can continue to do great things for many years to come. It is a marvellous cause."

The Jonida Foundation Variety show will take place at Hope Springs Church, in Mosley Street, Burton on Saturday, November 4, from 7.30pm.

Featuring performances from The Gatecrashers, The Saxotones, Steph Bendall and band, a Joyce Grenfell tribute act and Jack Dent, tickets are £5 and £3 for primary school children and available from 01283 533219 or stephbendall60@yahoo.com.

All proceeds will go to the Jonida Foundation.

