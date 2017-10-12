One of the country's best-loved pop icons has announced he will tour the UK next year with his The Private Collection Tour.

The tour will celebrate Marti Pellow's 30 years in the industry, including number ones and hit singles from his many albums as both a solo artist and with Wet Wet Wet.

Marti said: "Playing live is about sharing a connection with your audience; be that with singing old songs, new songs, borrowed songs. I don't care where the songs come from - its about having the best night out - pure and simple.

"I was just blown away by the amazing response from fans after we did our big concert tour earlier this year – and then exactly the same response after we did a couple of our Private Collection shows in a much more intimate setting.

"I thought, if audiences really loved those shows then I want to come out and play these great songs and more for you. I want to hear my audience singing and laughing with me and walking away that night knowing me just that bit better."

After the success of his last tour Marti put together the new concert idea of The Private Collection show. He showcased it to sold-out evenings at The Stables, in Wavendon, and such was their success Marti decided to turn this show into a UK wide tour in 2018.

The tour is not only the confirmed dates just released but also many more British Isles concerts and festivals yet to be announced.

Marti said: "Here's a show for those who just would love to hear an extraordinary evening of music. From the hits you love the most, with massive brass driven soul numbers to intimate acoustic ballads – and maybe a wee bit of chat along the way - we've got everything you love!"

Marti will perform across the UK and will appear at Leicester de Montfort Hall on Sunday, June 3, Birmingham Symphony Hall on Tuesday, June 5 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, June 6.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 13 and are available via BookingsDirect.com and venue box offices.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk