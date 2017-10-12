The promoter responsible for bringing some of the UK's best tribute bands to a tiny village has announced another two top shows.

Paul Needham is gearing up for a hotly-anticipated performance by Keep it Cash, the nation's best Johnny Cash imitators, on Saturday, October 21.

The Dog and Partridge landlord puts on regular tribute shows at Marchington Village Hall, in The Square.

And he has now announced two more shows, with Stereosonics and The Jam'd set to grace the village hall stage next year.

The Stereophonics tribute will play on Saturday, April 28, while the band covering songs by The Jam will appear on Saturday, June 9 - supported by Uttoxeter band The Shelter, who list The Jam among their influences.

Many children of the 1980s will fondly remember Stereophonics and their uniquely-voiced front man and songwriter Kelly Jones.

They have had hits spanning 20 years, ranging from debut single Local Boy in a Photograph and early top-10 tunes like Just Looking to more modern material that sees them regularly make BBC Radio Two playlists.

Stereosonics' management chronicle the band's history from their early days in the late 1990s.

A statement reads: "The band mastered the large catalogue of Stereophonics songs and began to perform live on a regular basis.

"Even playing a fantastic gig at the Working Man’s Club in Cwmaman, Wales, where the Stereophonics played their first ever live show.

"The band had the great pleasure of being joined on stage by Stuart Cable, Stereophonics' former drummer, which is a personal highlight for all band members. Stereosonics received many compliments that evening regarding their performance.

"They continued to perform over the years and became renowned for providing great entertainment that could not be rivalled unless you had an audience with the band themselves."

Management for The Jam'd are keen to emphasize the band have their own character and do not try to "be" their heroes.

A statement reads: "As full-time touring professional musicians, and massive Jam fans themselves, the band don’t try to be or pretend to be The Jam, but rather put on a performance from the heart and soul, drawing on all their memories, experiences and love of what was the country’s biggest band in their day. Every effort is placed into reproducing the sound, arrangements and energy of a Jam gig.

"Those who saw The Jam live will remember the electricity, aggression, passion, and even fashion on stage, something not always prevalent in today's world, but, to The Jam’d, it is a passion, a mission, and an honour to play for fans of the best band in the world."

Tickets for the Keep it Cash and Stereosonics shows cost £10 in advance, while tickets for The Jam'd show cost £12.

They are available from Marchington Village Shop or the Dog and Partridge, both in Church Lane. More information is available by calling the Dog and Partridge on 01283 820394.

