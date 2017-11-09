Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of country music are in for a massive treat when one of the UK's hottest bands on the scene come to a pub near Uttoxeter.

The Most Ugly Child have been lauded in the country music press for their latest album, Copper and Lace.

The band's management say the scene has "lost its way" in recent years, but The Most Ugly Child are part of a new group of acts looking to revive the genre.

Now they are coming to the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, Marchington.

A spokesman for the band said: "Gram Parsons said in the liner notes to Last of the Red Hot Burritos that he dreamt of a country music revival in England, embraced by those un-jaded by what had gone before and with a hunger for the real stuff.

"Over the years, country music has lost it’s way but there are a new group of musicians in the UK, US and Canada that want to reaffirm it’s place in the modern musical landscape.

"The Most Ugly Child play country music the way it’s supposed to be played, with battered hearts worn on their sleeves.

"Their live shows are full of romanticism, sorrow and grit. This is not revivalist music, this is timeless - songs of love and loss."

The band is centred around the songwriting partnership of Daniel Wright and Stevie-Leigh Goodison, who have been likened to some of the great country duos of the past by media outlets.

After a busy few years playing shows across the length and breadth of the country, 2017 saw the release of Copper and Lace - their first full-length album.

Among their outstanding reviews is one in Three Chords and the Truth magazine, which reads: "The Most Ugly Child will probably find a welcoming home in the hearts of folks susceptible to an intoxicating dose of traditional country music, with the UK’s Americana circuit being a likely destination. One certainty is those that seek out this record will be richly rewarded."

Americana UK wrote: "Copper and Lace is one hell of a ride, with just the right pacing to let you catch your breath in between the full- on moments. Keep your eyes peeled for a live show."

Fetea Records wrote: "The Nottingham six piece have what sees likely to prove one of the year’s best debut country albums."

The Dog and Partridge show takes place on Sunday, November 12, from 5pm. Entry is free.

