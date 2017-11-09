Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musician described as "the new face of British punk-rock" is set to take to the stage in Nottingham.

Louise Distras, who has seen one of her songs picked by Team Rock as one of the "best rock songs of 2017", will be performing at the Bodega on November 12. It will be part of her UK and European tour with Itch (The King Blues).

Tipped as one of Kerrang's Stars of 2017, organisers said that Louise Distras channels her anger, hopes and fears into anthems of love and fury for yet another let down generation.

Widely praised as the "new face of British punk-rock", her new single Outside Of You tells a story of "fighting to be yourself in a world that wants you to be something you're not", said Louise.

The track channels the heritage punk of The Clash and the Sex Pistols, pairing it with slick production and a decidedly modern bent.

Her path from hardship to heart-felt anthems began when she ran away from home, aged 16, armed with a guitar and the few chords she knew.

Inspired by Nirvana and the punk-rock gateway the Seattle legends provided, Louise turned her back on being bullied and decided to play music for anyone who would listen.

Following the huge critical acclaim that greeted her debut, Dreams from the Factory Floor, Outside of You offers a small glimpse of what is to come from her second album, expected to be released in early 2018.

