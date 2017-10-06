The hottest ticket in town has been announced - Billy Joel is coming to the UK and will perform one gig only. The legendary musician is set to perform in Manchester at Old Trafford football ground on Saturday 16th June 2018.

This marks the first time in Joels career that he will perform at the stadium and marks his first live performance in the UK since his iconic Wembley Stadium show in 2016.

Tickets will be available for general purchase at 9.30am Friday, October 13 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com . Premium VIP packages are available from sjm-vip.com . Hospitality packages are also available via www.manutd.com/billyjoel .

Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas.

Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.

The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected Piano Man for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance".

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honours living musical artists' lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honours, one of the United States' top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six Grammy awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award.

Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a Tony award for Movin' Out, a Broadway musical based on Joel's music.

For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honoured as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Billy Joel has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

