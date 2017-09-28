A popular roots music duo who have just toured Canada will make a village hall gig their first performance since setting foot back in the UK.

Breeze and Wilson have been playing in Atlantic Canada for the last few months, but will revert to more familiar surroundings on the evening of Friday, September 29.

The pair, Graham Breeze and Toby Wilson, will perform at Denstone Village Hall, in College Road.

A statement on their website reads: "Breeze and Wilson have been writing, recording and playing music together for 10 years.

"They have developed a reputation as a refined and extremely talented duo. They are a stellar example of what can be achieved with two voices and two acoustic guitars.

"Harmonically rich, musically and lyrically diverse, they invite comparison to Simon and Garfunkel, Seals and Crofts, and fellow countrymen Gallagher and Lyle."

Tickets will be available from Bob Beaumont, by calling 01889 590554, Nancy Turner, by calling 01889 590385 or Denstone Stores. They are priced at £8 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

