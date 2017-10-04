An internationally-respected songwriter is set to headline at Burton Folk Club later this month. John Conolly will be showcasing his finely-crafted songs on Friday, October 13.

Based firmly in the folk tradition, his music is performed with warmth, good humour and lilting accompaniments on guitar and melodeon.

Many of John's songs have a taste of the sea, inherited from his upbringing on the east coast of England, where his grandfather and great-grandfather were boatbuilders on the banks of the river Humber.

His best-known composition, the classic Fiddlers' Green, has the ring of a true folk ballad, and has often been taken for a traditional song.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road and has a guest night every two weeks. This alternates with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £8 on the door. For more information go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk

