Three highly-acclaimed performers are set to tickle the funny bones of comedy fans at an exciting show in Staffordshire.

TV stars Rob Rouse, Tom Ward and Mark Smith will perform at the LOL Comedy Club, at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent, on Saturday, October 21. The mighty Rob Rouse is one of comedy's most lively, loveable and dynamic performers.

He is heralded as a top comic storyteller, has performed all over the world and works long form narratives into hard-hitting, uncompromisingly-hilarious tales filled with warmth and a sense of compassion for our collective human frailties.

The ex-geography teacher has been described critically as "a born clown", but those who really know him may lovingly use the word "idiot", a LOL Comedy Club spokesman said.

Either way, Rob takes this trademark comedic storytelling to a career high in this show, as he leads us on an irresistibly hilarious journey of enforced introspection and inspired rantings.

It is a real roller-coaster of a show in which he is forced to relinquish any attempts to control his life and to face down literally one of the most awkward situations you’re ever likely to hear about.

Readers may also recognise him from 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Spoons, The Friday Night Project, Celebrity Juice, Dave’s One Night Stand, John Bishop’s Only Joking and Live at the Comedy Store.

A LOL Comedy Club spokesman said: "This is a rare chance to see an outstandingly gifted comedian outside of his national tour. His much-in-demand and hyperactive brand of humour is simply not to be missed. So come and see him do what he does best; honest, frank, seriously funny stand-up."

Tales, impressions, sound effects and TV show pitches are the things that make Tom Ward's act uniquely funny.

His interaction with audiences is a true stand out mark of his talents. He’s sharp and quick to observe the room around him.

Ward seems to have the ability to pull genuine laughter from thin air in a matter of seconds, based on the oddest of subjects, seemingly without even thinking about it. He was also a finalist at the BBC Radio New Comedy Award 2014.

Mark Smith might have the plainest name in all of comedy, but that works in his favour when his timing and delivery as a comic are to die for.

TV appearances include Russell Howard’s Good News, writing and appearing as a regular in Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment and presenting for Gonzo.

Damion Larkin will be MC for the night. He is a versatile and creative comedian who will often improvise his entire set to hilarious effect and will always leaves audiences wanting more.

Tickets cost £13.75 in advance or £18.50 on the doors, which open at 7.30pm, and are available by calling 0844 871 7677.

