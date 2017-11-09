Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band with a twist are expected to be taking to the stage at Rolleston Club this weekend. The club, in Burnside, Rolleston on Dove, will welcome Dawson Smith and The Dissenters.

They describe themselves as a 'roots, rocking, electric band' performing mainly songs written by Dawson Smith.

Think blues, rock/Americana and, if you like, Steve Earle, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Dave Alvin/Blasters, Joe Ely, Sonny Landreth, John Hiatt then this is the band for you.

The group previously visited the club in January and the members immediately requested they be rebooked following their outstanding performance.

They will take to the stage at 9pm on Saturday, November 10, and there is a small admission charge for members and their guests.

