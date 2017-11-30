Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Indie duo Royal Blood rocked the stage at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, November 25, to thousands of adoring fans.

Heading into the arena, along with 10,000 other fans, I was excited for what the night had in store, but dubious knowing that I had never heard a single song from any of the acts.

First to the stage was indie band Black Honey from Brighton fronted by Izzy Baxter. The band were tipped as one of the indie bands to watch out for in 2016. Completed by Chris Ostler, Tommy Taylor and Tom Dewhurst, they describe themselves as 'if Lana Del Ray was in a rock band'.

The foursome showed off their new single Dig before ending with their most famous hit, Corrine.

After a short break, it was time for American punk band, At The Drive, In to take to the stage. Frontman Cedric Bixler came on with so much energy which never disappeared throughout their whole performance.

His passion for music is clear, performing songs such as new Hostage Stamps, No Wolf Like the Present and One Armed Scissor. It is certain that Bixler, along with his bandmates, Omar Rodriguez, Paul Hinojos, Tony Hajjar and Keeley Davis, know how to put on a good show and keep their fans happy.

The band are supporting Royal Blood after releasing their first album in 17 years, 'in•ter a•li•a' after releasing Relationship of Command back in 2000.

When the time came for Royal Blood to make their entrance, hundreds more people flocked into the arena after browsing the merchandise stands or getting a bike to eat.

The pair certainly impressed - even bringing a smile to the face of this Burton Mail critic. They have certainly earned themselves a new fan in me after a knock-out performance.

The duo started with 2017 hit Lights Out to 10,000 people singing the lyrics back to them. They then went on some of their most popular hits, I Only Lie When I Love You, Hook, Line and Sinker and Out of the Black.

Frontman Mike Kerr made a gushing thank you to co-star Ben Thatcher gushing about his musical skill and commitment to the band - he might have even had a small tear in his eye at the time.

The night had it's own special twist, as Mike said he was missing his mum's birthday party while performing. He then called her on FaceTime before getting everyone in the arena to join in singing Happy Birthday to her. The interlude certainly put a smile on her face, and the thousands of people watching.

Overall, it made for a fantastic night and Royal Blood have certainly earned themselves a new fan after putting on such an impressive and entertaining show on.