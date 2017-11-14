Acoustic band The Rumblestrutters are set for an appearance in Burton later this month. On Friday, November 24 the three-piece acoustic group will perform feel-good blues, jazz and ragtime of the American Prohibition era.
The Swansea-based band's vivid evocations of the music of the 1920s and 1930s has earned them a reputation as one of the most authentic and popular roots bands around.
Burton Folk Club is situated at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, Burton and has a guest night every two weeks.
This popular night alternates with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.
On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £8 on the door. For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk