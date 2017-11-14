The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acoustic band The Rumblestrutters are set for an appearance in Burton later this month. On Friday, November 24 the three-piece acoustic group will perform feel-good blues, jazz and ragtime of the American Prohibition era.

The Swansea-based band's vivid evocations of the music of the 1920s and 1930s has earned them a reputation as one of the most authentic and popular roots bands around.

Burton Folk Club is situated at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, Burton and has a guest night every two weeks.

(Image: Paul Nicholas)

This popular night alternates with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £8 on the door. For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk