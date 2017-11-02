Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two award-winning string quartets are the next top acts to perform at a Rocester school as part of its music season.

The Sacconi Quartet are an accomplished group of strings players, consisting of violinsts Ben Hancox and Hannah Dawson, viola player Robin Ashwell and cellist Cara Berridge.

The Wihan Quartet, who hail from the Czech Republic, were described as "one of the best quartets in the world" in 2015 by International Record Review.

Leos Cepicky and Jan Schulmeister play violin, while Jakub Cepicky plays viola and Michal Kanka or Matej Stepanek play cello.

Both groups are set to perform a concert showcasing the music of Mozrt, Dvorak and Mendelssohn for Abbotsholme Arts Society.

The show will take place on Friday, November 3 in the Abbotsholme School chapel at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 and are available by calling 01543 263304 or emailing claire@tetley.org

