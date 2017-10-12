Hot House Music is set for a weekend of entertainment by hosting three exciting concerts featuring the Screaming Kicks Big Band joined by special guests from New Orleans, Cindy Scott and Brian Seeger.

Audiences will be dazzled by a wide variety of exciting big band music from classic singers such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Michael Buble, all the way to famous jazz tunes from the Count Basie and Buddy Rich Big Bands.

The Screaming Kicks Big Band is a gifted and talented programme from Hot House Music Schools - the highest level of music where young people are challenged to become to the best musicians they can possibly be.

The band has travelled and toured all over the world to places such as New York, New Orleans and Atlanta and have also been involved with prestigious annual jazz conferences where some of the best jazz bands and musicians in the world come to play their music.

Joining the Screaming kicks band on stage will be Brian Seeger and Cindy Scott. Dubbed "One of New Orleans' best jazz guitarists", by Gambit Weekly, Seeger is on the forefront of the New Orleans music scene. His performance and recording credits include Aaron Neville, Charlie Hunter, Big John Patton, Chris Wood, Jason Marsalis, Bobby Previte, Rakalam Bob Moses, Stanton Moore, and Cindy Scott.

His 1999 selection by New Orleans Magazine as one of their "Jazz All-Stars" (other honorees that year: Irving Mayfield, Davell Crawford and Ricky Sebastian) is a fitting summation of his stature in the local music community.

Currently, Seeger works extensively with the Organic Trio, Cindy Scott, Evan Christopher and Brad Walker, logging nearly 100,000 miles a year touring. He has performed across the USA and Canada, as well as in Bolivia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Equador, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Peurto Rico, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.

Joining Seeger on stage is Cindy Scott who is a passionate, risk-taking heart-singer who isn't afraid to reveal her emotions in song.

Cindy has walked a different path from the average jazz singer. Born and raised in a house full of music and musicians, she chose flute as her first instrument and went to LSU on a music scholarship. Uncertain about life as a professional musician but positive she wanted to travel the world, Cindy got an MBA, learned to speak German and Spanish, and spent several years living and working abroad. During one of these stints she discovered jazz and began singing in the jazz cellars of Germany with local musicians.

On Friday, October 13, the concert will be performing at the Town Hall, in Wirksworth with the evening starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 in advance and £14 on the door. Concessions are priced at £10 and for under 18s, tickets will cost £5, available via the website at www.ticketsource.co.uk/townhallevents

On Saturday, October 14 the concert is set to entertain at Derby Grammar School, in Rykneld Road, Littleover. The Hot House Band will start the event off at 7pm with Brian and Cindy in concert with the Screaming Kicks from 8pm. Tickets are available, priced £10 and £5 for concessions from info@hhmusic.co.uk and on the door.

Finally, on Sunday October 15, the concert will perform at Little Eaton Village Hall from 7pm. Tickets are, again, available, priced £10 and £5 for concessions from info@hhmusic.co.uk and on the door.

