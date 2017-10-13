A night of music at a Swadlincote church will be raising money for Treetops Hospice Care. Popular local choirs, the Leaside Singers and the Boundary Singers are joining forces for a charity concert called, Voices for Hospices this weekend.

The concert will be a free event and one of several for the Treetops palliative care hospices as part World Hospice Day,on Saturday, October 14, which the choirs hope will raise awareness for the work it does.

Treetops Hospice Care in Derbyshire provides respite and palliative care for adults with illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis. It also provides help and support to their carers and families.

On World Hospice Day, 18 choirs and singing groups will be raising their voices across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in a free event to celebrate World Hospice & Palliative Care Day.

The concert will be held at 7pm on Saturday, October 14, at Emmanuel Church, in Vicarage Gardens, Swadlincote.

