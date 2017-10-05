A soft rock band is preparing to take to the stage at a South Derbyshire club this weekend. Slit Sofa will be performing at Doveside Social Club, in Hatton, from 7.30pm on Saturday, October 7.

They will be supported by Derby-based Outlawed, who will perform country rock. Split Sofa has been going 18 years and played The Cavern, in Liverpool, three times, as well as featuring in The Classic Rock Society magazine and the Prog Rock Magazine. The band has also been played on BBC radio and internet radio.

Their new single Such a Long Long Time was released on September 18 and is available on iTunes now.

Lewis Docksey, who performs vocals, guitar, piano, organ and bass, said: "We will be playing songs from our back catalog interwoven with new material"

Tickets can be ordered online from the band's Facebook page here or at the venue and cost £4.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk