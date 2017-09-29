A four-piece party band are coming to Rolleston Club fresh from their country-wide tour. On Saturday, September 30, the venue, in Burnside, Rolleston will welcome Spooky Fish as its top class entertainment.

The band have performed at many top venues and events across the country and are definitely not to be missed.

They perform new and old popular hits including Abba, Sister Sledge, Elton John, Chic, Frankie Valli, Tina Turner and many more. They are expected to be on stage at 9pm.

Then, on Saturday, October 7, the club will host a Whitney Houston and Tina Turner Ultimate Tribute Night featuring Lauren Faye Moss who has performed at the Albert Hall, London Palladium and other top venues.

The fantastic performance pays tribute to two of the most famous female artistes in the music business with Lauren producing powerful vocals. Tickets costing £5 for members and £8 for guests are on sale from the club.

