A band fronted by one of the most popular singers/guitarists to play The Flowerpot will be taking to the stage this weekend.

Alan Nimmo will join Stevie Nimmo Trio which has been successfully recording and touring for the last two decades.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland there was always music around as Stevie grew up. Stevie never had any guitar or singing lessons but throughout the family there were plenty of people who sang or played some kind of instrument to learn from.

After a diagnosis of cancer in 2009 and subsequent surgery resulting in the loss of his voice for more than two months, Stevie, now living in France, was forced to ease back on his touring schedule with The Nimmo Brothers spending some months in recovery following this major operation. During this period, focusing on the style of music Stevie listens to 'off the park', he wrote the songs that now make up The Wynds of Life.

In January 2010 Stevie recorded his first solo album The Wynds of Life at The Zone recording Studios outside Austin, Texas, with an A-list of Austin’s finest musicians. Michael Ramos – Keys, George Reiff – Bass, Lloyd Maines – Steel Guitars, Pat Manske – Drums, and as a special guest guitarist David Lee Holt from Storyville. George, Lloyd and Pat are also featured on the current Courtyard Hounds release.

Fleshed out with pedal steel, banjo, accordion, B3 and Wurlitzer, among other instruments, The Wynds of Life falls just as easily under the Americana banner with its roots, country and gospel influences as it does in Stevie’s more familiar blues setting.

Stevie's second album has gone on to garner reviews including Blues album of the Year. In 2016 Stevie was also nominated at the British Blues Awards for Best Male Vocalist, Best Guitarist and Best Songwriter with The Nimmo Brothers nominated in Best Blues Band.

There's an added treat for fans of Stevie as brother Alan Nimmo will be guesting on guitar. Support comes from the talented blues troubadour Trevor Babajack Steger

They will be live at The Flowerpot, in King Street, Derby, from 8pm on Saturday, October 14. Admission costs £12 and advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

