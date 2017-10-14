A DJ from Stretton has risen to the top of his art to headline his own show after providing support for big names such as 50 Cent over the years.

Nathan Dawe will be the star attraction at the 02 Institute Birmingham has he pumps the latest tunes to an expected sold-out crowd. Tickets are still left but people need to be quick.

Nathan, who was spinning discs aged 15 at The Leopard Inn, in Burton, will be taking to the stage on Thursday, December 21.

He said: "It's been in the pipeline all year with numerous meetings back and forth with the 02. They have given me the best platform I could have wished for to showcase my talent and I'm forever thankful of that.

"This will be my first ever headline show in the UK and it will be very different to what anyone is used to if they've already seen me perform before. I've been in control of everything, from merchandise to stage production to after-parties.

"As this is a concert, anyone over the age of 14 can attend, although under 16s do need to be accompanied by an adult. It's going to be great to play in front of a mixture of supporters, some of which would have never been able to see me perform live before.

"The response to the announcement has been absolutely unreal, I've been blown away by it. The support is insane and I couldn't be for appreciative.

"We have a lot of amazing stuff lined up for the show but I don't want to give anything away just yet! I hope to see as much local support there as possible."

Nathan has already headlined shows across Ayia Napa, Marbella and Ibiza, to name but a few. He featured in the Burton Mail at the beginning of his first residency at The Leopard Inn, when he was just 15, before he landed a Saturday night residency at the former Bullit nightclub when he was 16 and he went on to join Fever in 2013.

Nathan was in the news again last year when his pledge to help a young fan to attend his gig went viral. His Tweet to offer to pay for the fan's admission and drinks was shared thousands of times and featured on popular website The LAD Bible. His latest mixes have attracted millions of hits online as the DJ is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after in the world.

He spent some of this summer on his own European summer tour by supporting American rapper 50 Cent at the Mutiny Festival, in Portsmouth. Real name Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent achieved the dizzy heights of fame thanks to fellow American rapper Eminem. His debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' reached number one of the Billboard 200 and sold more than 800,000 copies in its first four days.

The show kicks off at 7pm to 11pm at the O2 Institute Birmingham. Seating and standing tickets both priced at £10 and can be purchased from all major ticket websites such as www.Fatsoma.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

