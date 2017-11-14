Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cacophony of Cajun and Celtic music will ring out from a music pub as one of the area's top acoustic acts takes to the stage.

Swamp Trash will play at the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, on Sunday, November 19. Kicking off at around 5pm, the three-piece act, who are also inspired by Celtic music, promise to raise the pub to its rafters.

Spearheaded by two flamboyant multi-instrumentalists, Chris Hall and Mick Doyle, and anchored by the solid bass work of Andy Cooper, they have developed a quite unique style.

Doyle, whose diverse duties in the band include playing mandolin, mando-cello, whistle, banjo and vocals, described the act as "a joyous celebration of several musical cultures".

He said: "Think of it as the music that you might hear in a bar in Galway if the Cajuns were over on tour from Louisiana and an after-hours session kicked off, the Jameson’s and Southern Comfort were flowing and everybody forgot their troubles and fired into a bunch of tunes and songs just like old friends."

Hall made his name as the front man of a host of Cajun bands, including R.Cajun, who boasted Vice-Bishops rhythm section Dave Blant and Fred Hopwood in their ranks.

He has an impressive studio CV, having recorded with the likes of Kate Bush, Seth Lakeman, Mike Harding and rolling stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Singing and playing accordion, guitar, harmonica and percussion in Swamp Trash, Hall has also gigged with Paul McCartney and appeared on iconic TV shows including Top of the Pops, The Tube and the Jools Holland Show.

Doyle is known as a true master of all things Celtic and, according to the band's website, a "one-man dervish of the music of Ireland".

He has played his music in bands of acclaim all his life, probably best known for his work with Derby Celtic rock bands Neverland and No Right Turn.

He recently teamed up with Levellers front man Simon Friend in Simon Friend’s Seismic Survey and has toured all over Europe.

Cooper has played along Doyle in Neverland and Simon Friend's Seismic Survey, along with roots bands Cupola and Derby Volunteers.

The band's management said: "It’s a collaboration made in heaven, but doesn’t everyone say that? In reality, it’s a collaboration made in backroom bars from jamming long into the night trying things that nobody planned but were fondly remembered the next day.

"And one day someone said 'that’s a cool sound, you guys should play together more often'."

