Three brilliant wind players are set to be the latest coveted classical musicians to grace a village church this autumn.

St John the Baptist Church, in Mayfield, has been the scene for a host of top concerts down the years as part of the Mayfield Music group.

The latest ensemble to grace the picturesque Church of England place of worship will be the Kell Wind Trio. A lively and varied programme will include works by Haydn, Elgar, Telemann, Byrd and Smetana.

A Mayfield Music spokesman said: "The Kell Wind Trio consists of Alastair Roberts on flute, Geoffrey Smith on clarinet and Ian Harvey on bassoon.

"The trio has gained a reputation for giving lively and informative concerts which include music of many different styles and genres – from music of the Baroque to accessible music from the 20th and 21st centuries.

"The group is named after the pioneering English instrumentalist Reginald Kell, who was the first clarinetist to use vibrato in orchestral concerts. Alastair Roberts plays regularly with a number of orchestras in the Manchester area including the Wilmslow Symphony Orchestra and the Cheshire Sinfonia.

"He is a member of several chamber groups that perform throughout the North West of England including the Telemann Baroque Ensemble. Geoffrey Smith has been principal clarinet of the Stockport Symphony Orchestra since its inception in 1975.

"He also plays regularly as principal clarinet with both Wilmslow Symphony Orchestra and Cheshire Sinfonia. He has appeared many times as soloist with these and other orchestras.

"Ian Harvey was a Junior Exhibitioner at London’s Royal Academy of Music. His musical commitments include the position of principal bassoon with the Stockport Symphony Orchestra.

"He runs his own business repairing woodwind instruments. Peter Collier is a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Manchester University and has a high reputation as a harpsichordist, musicologist and instrument maker.

"For more than 20 years he was the director of the Oxford Baroque Summer School. He remains their librarian, having built up a library of several thousand music scores.

"In 1980 he founded the Telemann Baroque Ensemble, a group that performs regularly for music societies and festivals."

The concert will take place at 3pm on Sunday, October 8. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £6 for students. They are available by emailing penny@mayfieldmusic.org.uk and calling 01335 342114.

Alternatively, tickets can be bought at Natural Choice, St John Street, Ashbourne, or on the door. More information is available online from www.mayfieldmusic.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk