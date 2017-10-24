A leading tribute band playing the hits of Britain's most iconic progressive and psychedelic rock act are set to visit an East Staffordshire village.

Appearing for the first time at Marchington Village Hall on Saturday, December w are the award-winning Pink Floyd tribute band Dark Side of the Wall.

They have just celebrated 20 years of live performances and are "rightly proud of their amazing longevity", the band's management say.

Long-serving bass player Steve Chilton said: "It’s hard to believe we’ve done 20 years but the fact that we keep doing what we do, year on year, is testament not just to the timeless music of Pink Floyd, but also to the fact that we simply love what we do.

"We’ve had some inevitable line-up changes over the years but each time we’ve brought in someone new it has always given us fresh impetus and we just keep on going.

"For me personally 20 years could easily turn into 30, even if they have to wheel me on stage.

"I always think that one of our great selling points is this fact that we love what we do – and aren’t afraid to let the audience know that.

"Pink Floyd’s music and persona is often perceived as quite serious but whilst we perform their music with the love and respect it deserves, we always bring our own personalities to the stage.

"Playing this music is great fun and hopefully the audience pick up on that when they see the band fully committed to what they do and loving every moment of every song. That’s what a Dark Side of the Wall show is all about - quality live music and a great night out for both the band and the audience."

In two-and-a-half hours of reverent tribute to their heroes, and accompanied by a moving light and laser show, Dark Side of the Wall perform music from all Pink Floyd’s classic albums.

Their show features tracks such as Comfortably Numb, Money, Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Another Brick In The Wall.

More information on the band is online at www.pinkfloydtribute.co.uk

Tickets to the Marchington show, which cost £15, are available by calling Dog and Partridge landlord and music promoter Paul Needham on 01283 820374