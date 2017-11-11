Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby born-and-bred music group, Lightyear lit up the Hairy Dog to kick off their 20th anniversary tour.

The unique group, who in the past have curiously used Morris dancing and fire breathing to liven up crowds in their act, made a sell-out appearance at the Derby city centre venue on Friday, October 20.

It was clear, as a complete newcomer to the music and genre of Lightyear, that the show was highly anticipated, as floods of people came through the doors over the course of the evening.

When lead singer, Chas Palmer-Williams, and the rest of the group entered the stage, anticipation buzzed through the room, passing from one to another.

Despite a string of captivating and elaborate songs, which after later research and multiple replays on YouTube, I discovered their names like Life Jacket Water Wings, Data's Double Chin and Adventures of Pedro, arguably the most memorable recollection of the night is of the constant conversation and interaction with audience members.

The end of the show saw quite a sombre speech leader singer, Chas about the whole reunion tour and his happiness at being back playing with friends.

Lightyear also announced that they are now crowd-funding to film and produce a documentary about the 20 years that they have been playing, particularly about their earlier, less glorified years.

Before the tour began, Chas Palmer-Williams confirmed: "We actually couldn't announce this before, but we can now.

"We are making a 20th anniversary documentary video. Showing what we have done throughout the 90s, when the punk scene really wasn't ever covered that much, if at all.

"Even though there was all of these sell-out, brilliant shows, there wasn't much ever actually reported. If it was British pop or something similar, there would have been plenty of coverage. The funny thing is now that people who came from the punk scene have now gone into the wider music industry, they’re everywhere now.

"So, we're raising money at the show, and on an online crowd funder called PledgeMusic. Two of our guys from Lightyear are video experts, so they should really come in handy."

For more information about future shows, ordering tickets or anything else, visit the band's website online at www.lightyearband.com/shows

