A three-piece band are set to ignite the crowds at Rolleston Club this weekend. Utopia will return to the club, in Burnside, for another evening of lively entertainment.

The three piece band features a powerful and energetic vocalist and play rock, pop and soul music. Their repertoire include songs from Kings of Leon, The Beatles, Pink, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many more. They are stage at 9pm on Saturday, October 28, and there is a small charge for members and guests.

The line-up for the rest of the year at Rolleston Club has also been announced.

November 11: Dawson Smith and the Dissenters – The Dissenters are roots rockin’ electric band doing mainly songs written by Dawson Smith. Think blues rock/Americana. If you like Steve Earle, Ray Vaughan, Dave Alvin, Sonny Landreth then this band is for you. Back following requests to rebook them immediately after their outstanding performance on January 7.

November 25: All Or Nothing – Versatile four-piece covers band with strong harmonies. Play a wide range of music including Rolling Stones, Bad Company, Beatles, Pulp, Stereophonics, Motown, Glam Rock and more.

December 9: The Nuts – A five-piece covers and party band. Play music from 50s to present day including Chuck Berry, Rolling Stones, Queen, Oasis, The Kaiser Chiefs and many more. Recommended by members – don’t miss this top Midlands band!

December 16: Rewind – A five-piece band playing all your favourite hits from 70s to present day. Back by popular demand.

New Year’s Eve: Signed, Sealed & Delivered – Ultimate party band performing all of your party classics including Wham, Bruno Mars, Sister Sledge, Madonna, Jackson 5, Abba and Motown Tribute. The group has outstanding musicians and a fantastic female singer. Ticketed event – members £7.50 guests £12.