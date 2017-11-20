The video will start in 8 Cancel

A celebrated Uttoxeter indie band are set to release their hotly-anticipated fourth single - featuring a video filmed around their home town.

The Shelter's new song, Scream, which promises to be a thought-provoking listen, will be released on Friday, November 24.

It follows the success of punk-tinged protest debut release Echoes of Queen Street, Motown-inspired number Troubled Skies and contemplative tale of war Fallen Hero.

And front man Julian Parker said Scream represents quite a departure from The Shelter's previous material.

He said: "The song originated from a bass riff brought to rehearsal by Simon. It seemed to evolve organically and almost like the song wrote itself. Along with more new material Scream has taken us into a new direction musically."

The four-piece's new tune has seen their relationship with renowned music photographer Tony Wooliscroft continue.

Wooliscroft, who has an incredible portfolio including snapping the likes of Californian funk-pop-rock legends the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, worked with The Shelter on Echoes of Queen Street.

And Parker said the experienced lens-man's "experience and talent shows through" in his work behind the camera.

He said: "Working with Tony again has been a real privilege. We had great fun doing the shoot, which was filmed around areas in Uttoxeter and Hanley."

The Shelter have become synonymous with Uttoxeter , building up a loyal fan base and regularly playing venues in the area.

Their catchy guitar-led tunes, inspired by the new wave acts of the 1970s and 80s, often contain subject matter about the town.

Echoes of Queen Street, released in 2013, directly referenced the home of music pub The Old Star, a venue The Shelter have played many times down the years.

They worked with top multi-instrumentalist Dave Blant, of the popular Vice-Bishops blues band, on Fallen Hero.

Recording Scream saw The Shelter return to Snug Recording, in Derby. The powerful song explores the emotions and pain surrounding feelings of loss.

Scream will be available for download from Friday, November 24, along with the release of the official video on Youtube.

