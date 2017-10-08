Uttoxeter's best-loved blues band are set to return to a top venue alongside a celebrated singer-songwriter. The Vice-Bishops regularly play at Doveridge Village Club, supported by a series of guest stars, for their Meet on the Ridge nights.

The next show will take place at the Sand Lane venue on Friday, October 13, when talented singer, song-smith and instrumentalist Jason Callear will take to the stage.

Not only will Callear play a set of his own brilliant material, but he will take to the drums during the Bishops' set. Regular Bishops drummer Fred Hopwood explained the history of Callear's musical journey.

He said: "Jason started playing records at just two years of age and finally picked up a guitar in 1978 at the age of six. No sooner had he learned to play, he started writing and became obsessed with forming bands very quickly.

"During this period though, he concentrated on vocals and then became increasingly obsessed with the drums and used all his spare and high school time practicing.

"This eventually led to him joining local band Biglix. In 2008 Jason recorded his first real solo project, Four Long Days, which was a mixture of covers and original tracks, and netted a slot at WhatFest in Northwich.

"Covering all instruments and vocal parts, this rekindled his enthusiasm and was followed up with another four tracks, imaginatively entitled Four More Days, the following year."

Among the material Callear will blast out at Doveridge will be tunes from his latest album, Contrast, as well as some classic covers as he accompanies himself on acoustic guitar.

With regular Bishops bass player Dave Blant also unavailable, the four-string technician known as "Vish" will step in to provide a new rhythm section for a set of classic rock and blues tunes.

"Vish" was part of the 70s jazz-rock outfit Straight Up alongside Bishops guitarist Pod Malkin. He is currently playing with Ex Climax Blues Band founder member Derek Holt.

Doors open at 8.30pm and Callear will be on stage at 9.15pm. Tickets cost £3 on the door.

