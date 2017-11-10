Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A star of popular TV talent show The Voice is set to stretch her vocal cords at a live music night near Uttoxeter

Linda Jennings made a big impression on the BBC show's judges earlier this year with her stunning version of Beatles hit The Long and Winding Road.

The 49-year-old, from Bolton, narrowly missed out on a place on coach Tom Jones' team. Now she is set to bring her considerable talents to Kingstone Village Hall as part of the venue's regular music nights.

They take place on the first and second Friday of every month and sing-arounds will take place on November 10 and December 1. The Linda Jennings concert will take place on Friday, December 8, at 7.30pm.

More information is available by calling host Gary Cartwright on 07811 017516 or emailing gary_cartwright@hotmail.com

