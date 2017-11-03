Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weezer is one of those bands which have been around for what seems like a lifetime but will always be loved by those who have taken them in to their hearts.

Their hits include Buddy Holly, Pork and Beans and Beverly Hills, tunes which have stood the test of time and are sure get stuck in your head for the rest of the day. The band is now back on tour in the UK and played to a packed building at the O2 Academy in Birmingham and did definitely not disappoint.

It has been a long wait for many to get to see them but they have not lost it - they sounded as strong as they ever did and filled the academy with a gig full of energy. Everyone was singing at the top of their voices when the big hits came on, still knowing every word and probably bringing back a lot of memories.

The fact Weezer have been going strong for more than 20 years shows that they still have so much to give and they are showing no signs of slowing down with this tour. If you are a fan of their hits and get the chance to see them then it is definitely worth the trip as they are everything you would hope they would be.

They did not miss one of their big hits which made them a household name and threw in some new ones for the hardened fans who have all of the albums to hand.

Weezer now has a new album out - Pacific Daydream - and it is what fans have been waiting for. They played some of their new songs and they are worth the wait and went down a storm with the crowd.

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1992. It consists of Rivers Cuomo on lead vocals and guitar, Patrick Wilson on drums, Brian Bell on guitar, backing vocals, keyboards and Scott Shriner on bass guitar and backing vocals.

They released their debut self-titled album, also known as the Blue Album in 1994 which was backed by successful music videos for singles Buddy Holly and Say It Ain't So. The album became a triple-platinum success for the band and they continued to go from strength to strength.

However, a word of advice for anyone heading to the O2 Academy in the next few months - leave plenty of time. There are currently roadworks which will be in place until spring 2018 and are causing major delays. We were stuck on the road outside the venue for 45 minutes and we were not the only ones caught out by the tailbacks.

