For anybody who loves the rhythmic beat and dramatic story of a musical, you will know the undeniable difficultly in picking just one to spend your time watching and enjoying.

Well, at Lichfield Garrick, there is a change to experience some of the most iconic songs from the West End's top musicals in Mad About the Musicals.

Hosted by winner of Britain's Got Talent winner of 2011, Jai McDowall and Michael Courtney, the show will be heading to the theatre on Castle Dyke, on Monday, October 23.

Included in the whistle stop tour of some of Broadway's top musicals are hits from Les Misérables and Evita.

The two hour show will be performed by a cast straight from a West End stage and has received a number of four and five star ratings during the 2016 tour of the show.

Russ Kane, a BBC broadcaster said: "Terrific, superb and a phenomal production, go and enjoy two hours of great music. You won't regret it."

Alongside Michael Courtney and Jai McDowall will be seasoned musical theatre singers Rosanne Priest and Kerry Whiteside,

Tickets for the show on Monday, October 23 will cost £25, or £23 for students and for more information visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com or call the box office on 01543 412121.

