The X Factor Live Tour is returning for 2018 and for the first time ever, audiences will be able choose their own winner - each and every night.

Kicking off in Belfast on February 16, X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night. And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges – and choose the winner.

The tour will travel across the UK, visiting Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 13, with an exclusive pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday, October 11 with Ticketmaster .

The X Factor Live Tour has thrilled more than three million people since it began 13 years ago, making it one of the UK's most successful annual arena tours.

Here are the all-important dates and venues:

Friday, February 16 at Belfast The SSE Arena

Saturday, February 17 at Dublin 3 Arena

Monday, February 19 at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday, February 20 at Manchester Arena

Thursday, February 22 at Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday, February 23 at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, February 24 at London The SSE Arena, Wembley (matinee and evening)

Sunday, February 25 at Birmingham Genting Arena (matinee)

Tuesday, February 27 at Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday, February 28 at Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday, March 1 at Glasgow The SSE Hydro Arena

Friday, March 2 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Saturday, March 3 at Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday, March 4 at Brighton Centre

Tickets are priced from £20 (plus booking fee) including limited availability family tickets (four tickets maximum two adults) are available from the venue box offices, select ticket agents here www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.BookingsDirect.com

