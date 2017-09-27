Following their huge set at 2000trees Festival and the recent sold out London headline show at The Social, The Xcerts have announced a full UK headline tour for September and October including dates in Nottingham and Birmingham.

The Brighton three-piece band released their new single Daydream on September 15 and frontman Murray Macleod said: "Daydream was the first song we wrote for the new record and the lightbulb moment in regards to the 80s influence that inhabits it.

"Musically it was very much inspired by Rick Springfield and Cheap Trick. We wanted to make an upbeat power pop anthem for people to run wild to! It's about not taking loved ones for granted.

"You never know when they'll exit your life, and when they do, it may feel like the things you shared and experienced with them was one big daydream. Cherish love!"

The band will perform at the following venues:

The Haunt, Brighton September 29

Bodega, Nottingham on September 30

Brudenell Games Room, Leeds on October 1

St Luke's Church, Glasgow on October 3

Tunnels, Aberdeen on October 4 – sold out

Think Tank, Newcastle on October 5

Neighborhood Festival, Manchester on October 7

Exchange, Bristol on October 8

Flapper, Birmingham on October 9

Scala, London on October 10

Tickets are available via www.thexcertsband.com

