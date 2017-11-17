Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're not attractive enough - you're not coming in! Hard to believe but that's what's happening as exclusive events company Nuage 25 have taken strict door policies to the next level.

Socialites and footballers flock to its super glamorous invites-only brunches, glitzy events and after-parties and it appears that anyone who wants to attend these events will need to send a photograph before they are invited.

The firm claims this is for 'security' reasons and after their physical appearance has been approved by the events team, would-be guests will be allowed in, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Nuage 25 host glitzy events at various venues throughout the Midlands, but to gain entry you have to go through this very strict registering process.

To apply for its latest event at Nuage 25 Golden Christmas Brunch on Sunday, December 17 at Marco Pierre White at The Cube, in Birmingham, you will need to visit the Nuage 25 site or Facebook page.

Once there you have to upload a photo to the events team to ensure your face has the 'right look' for the night. Applicants also have to explain what they would "add to the Nuage experience"

Most recently Nuage 25 held the Halloween Brunch all day-drinking brunch hosted at Coombe Abbey, in Coventry, followed by a glamorous afterparty at ETQT - a trendy new boutique bar in Birmingham's Arcadian.

In an interview with the Birmingham Mail for that event, Nuage 25 manager Ricky Gallagher said the vetting process is to ensure the right look of partygoers for their glam venues.

Ricky said at the time: "We have a secure ticket link, so by that people have to request - they don’t just turn up on the door and pay in. We basically approve them.

"A lot of it is not just on appearance but the right look for the venue, we know a lot of the crowd that come here anyway. Some of them may be footballers, it all depends on their fixture calendar."

On the Facebook page for Nuage 25 Golden Christmas Brunch, the company states: "It don't get bigger than this… (sic) DJ's Colin Francis, Lissa, Shaq Five, Charli C, Jess Monroe and Continental GT Join Nuage on Level 25... Tables SOLD OUT, entry tickets available via registration."

As well as uploading a photo, hopeful guests must also give details of their Facebook or Instagram profile.

When the Birmingham Mail approached Nuage 25 to ask if it vetted people based on appearance, Mr Gallagher said: "Our profiling system is in place as a request of security. In light of recent incidents happening in the city it’s the safest way to protect our crowd amd brand moving forward.

"Unfortunately, with demand, registered guests and legal capacities not all enquiries can be replied to and remain on the waiting list."

However, Burton and Swadlincote clubbers need not worry as two hit reality stars will be making guest appearances at clubs in the towns this winter.

Pete Wicks from ITVBe's The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), and Joel Corry, famous for his long-running but rocky relationship with Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei on MTV, will be hot-footing it down to The Lounge, in Swadlincote, on Saturday, December 9 and The Association, in Burton, on Saturday, November 18 respectively, to meet their fans.

