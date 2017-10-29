With National Spa Week on the horizon, now might be the perfect time to indulge yourself and take a break from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.

The week, which runs from October 30 until November 5, aims to raise public awareness of the physical, mental and emotional benefits regular spa attendance can offer.

For some parts of Europe, regular spa attendance for the whole family is seen as a cultural norm. In the UK, we still tend to view it as a 'once in a blue moon' treat rather than a weekly or monthly essential.

Our 21st century lives are fast paced, more digitally influenced and busier than ever before. In the same way regular gym attendance keeps us physically fit, spas up and down the country want the public to realise that regular spa attendance is an effective way to help combat the long-term effects of everyday stress we have become accustomed to. So, which spas are there available to you in Burton and South Derbyshire?

Bannatyne Health Club and Spa

The Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, in Wellington Road, Burton, is a popular place for those who love to relax and unwind. The Duncan Bannatyne owned retreat believes that relaxing the mind and soothing the soul is important for spirit and wellbeing.

All guests to the spa will receive complimentary access to gym facilities, including top quality Technogym equipment.

Spa guests also receive access to Health Club wet facilities. Take a refreshing dip in one of the heated swimming pools before your spa treatment or treat yourself to a detoxifying steam or sauna session, the choice is yours.

With health benefits ranging from improved circulation, muscle relaxation and increased mobility, our sauna and steam rooms are a fantastic addition to your day.

Hilton at St George's Park

Discover the world of The Health Club and Spa at St George's Park. Nestled in the heart of Staffordshire's beautiful countryside, The Health Club and Spa includes a state-of-the-art fitness centre and swimming pool.

The spa features four treatment rooms, each with a shower and heated bed, a dual treatment room is available by prior arrangement and nail bar. The spa's luxury Elemis products are available to purchase so that the St George's Park experience can be taken home.

Spa Hours: 9am to 8pm daily.

Health Club and Swimming Pool Hours: 6am to 10pm daily.

To book a treatment, call 01283 576675.

Branston Golf and Country Club

Treat yourself to a day of total relaxation; these days are set out for you, designed to let you forget the world outside. Leave your watch behind at Branston Golf and Country Club in Burton Road and blissfully breeze through the day, each spa day includes full use of the bio-thermal area and a light lunch. Choose a spa day to suit your needs or why not create your own?

For more details visit the Obsession website or call 01283 536362.

Opening Hours:

Monday and Tuesday 9am-5pm

Wednesday to Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday 9am - 7pm

Saturday 8.30am-5pm

Hoar Cross Hall

There are many different spa treatments to choose from at Hoar Cross Hall, in Maker Lane, Hoar Cross, including morning escapes and those specifically for expecting mothers.

One treatment, Afternoon Retreat, is bound to help you unwind at just £39.

Visitors can expect to arrive from 1.30pm and enjoy:

Use of a luxury robe, fluffy towels and pampering spa products in our changing rooms

Access to everything in the spa, including hydrotherapy pools, Jacuzzis, Nordic Heat & Ice Suite, all our relaxation areas and Sanctum our newest addition

You also have access to our gym, and regular exercise and relaxation classes.

Depart by 5:30pm.

To book, visit www.hoarcross.co.uk

