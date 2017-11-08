The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has been announced as the first headliner to take the stage at next year's Download Festival.

The reality TV star will be on the main stage at the Castle Donington event which runs from June 8 to June 10 next year.

Download Festival announced the news on social media by saying: "Your first DL2018 headliner!! Ozzy Osbourne."

This was shared with a picture of the star in black with a crucifix over his shoulder.

Download booker Andy Copping added: "We're unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

"Already hailing from the Midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own?

"The Download family are, without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat."