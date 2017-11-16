The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's going to feel mild at first with some sunny spells this morning on Thursday, November 16 but clouds are on the way this afternoon with potential spells of light rain.

Showers are predicted to eventually clear southwards, leaving a brighter and colder afternoon.

With clear skies forecasted tonight it will quickly turn chilly with a widespread fog developing. Some mist and fog patches may develop over time but these will be much less than we've recently seen. There will be highs of 10°C and lows of 4°C tonight.

Tomorrow is looking light a brighter day although we will be off to a frosty start.

Most places will feel see plenty of sunshine and light winds although it will be chilly.