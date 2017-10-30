On the eleventh month, of the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, thousands of people across Burton and South Derbyshire will fall silent as they remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Remembrance Day is approaching and the Poppy Appeal is ensuring there are plenty of events happening in the run up to the sentimental occasion.

The Royal British Legion kicked off the Poppy Appeal launch in Swadlincote on Saturday, October 28, unveiling a fantastic display of poppies and collecting donations for the cause.

South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler attended the event and organisers said they were "excited and positive" the launch helped raise awareness for the charity.

Glyn Jackson, branch secretary for Swadlincote and District Royal British Legion, said: "We've already passed the £2,000 target with our Ride for Remembrance event a few weeks ago.

"Last year was an amazing year for us. We raised over £47,000 which was £2,000 up on the previous year. Every time we think we're not going to break the record, people surprise us with their generosity and we do.

"It seems that we have a lot of the community behind us, supporting us. It's lovely."

Pop-Up Poppies Display – Sharpe's Pottery Museum

Elsewhere, there will be a pop-up poppies display at Sharpe's Pottery Museum in Derbyshire over the next 12 months.

Pop-Up Poppies Derbyshire is a project to honour the fallen soldiers of Derbyshire who died in WW1. It will culminate in a display of 7,000 knitted poppies in Derby during November 2018 to coincide with the centenary of the armistice. During the next year, displays will take place around the county in different towns and villages.

The first display is currently on now in Sharpe's Pottery in Swadlincote and features 614 poppies – one for each of the men from Swadlincote and surrounding villages killed in WW1. It also features display boards which tell the story of the poppy and how it became the international symbol of remembrance.

The project is the idea of Mrs Viv Toon, from Walton, who is knitting all 7,000 poppies. All proceeds from the project is raising funds for the Poppy Appeal.

Oakland Village goes Poppy Crazy

Oakland Village in Swadlincote is going Poppy Crazy for Remembrance time. The outside railings are currently adorned with almost 100 poppies added by Swadlincote Royal British Legion and aided by the cadets of 1211 Swadlincote Squadron ATC.

Inside, residents are decorating the communal areas which will also include a display of knitted poppies.

Veteran lunch in Swadlincote

On Wednesday, November 8, a veteran lunch is being hosted by Sainsbury's in Civic Way, Swadlincote.

Toboganathon at Swadlincote Ski Centre

On Saturday, November 11, a 'Toboganathon' is to be held at Swadlincote Ski Centre.

National Memorial Arboretum unveils moving 'In Flanders Fields' tribute to launch 2017 Poppy Appeal

Weeping Window by Swadlincote Wednesday Morning Craft Club

The Wednesday Morning Craft Group at Oakland Village has been working on a knitted poppy display since March this year. Inspired by John Pipe's 'Weeping Widow', residents at the care home have knitted a total of 3,500 poppies so far.

A curtain of poppies will be on display in the windows of the home's main reception area as well as weeping poppies from the ceiling.

There are a total of 693 poppies making up the curtain of poppies in the window. Each one represents a fallen solider that lived in Swadlincote and the surrounding villages. There will also be a book of remembrance on the main reception desk.

The display will be viewable by the general public from Monday, October 30, until Sunday, November 12.

Poppy Appeal launch in Burton

The Poppy Appeal will be officially launched by the Mayor Councillor, Mr Simon Gaskin, at midday on Monday 6 November in Cooper's Square Shopping Centre.

Armistice Day

On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service to observe the two minutes silence at Burton War Memorial.

Remembrance Sunday

On Sunday, November, 12, there will be a full parade led by the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers marching band. This will commence at 9am at Burton Town Hall and proceed down Station Street/High Street to St Modwen's Church in the Market Place for a service at 10am.

Following this, the parade will reform at approximately 10:30am and proceed to the War Memorial in time for the 11:00am observation of the two minute silence. Wreath laying and a short service including items by Liquid Brass will take place.

For more information about the Poppy Appeal, visit www.britishlegion.org.uk.

