With Remembrance Day around the corner on Sunday, November 12, many people in Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter will be wondering where they can go to pay their respects to those who died fighting for their country.

Poppy Appeal supporters from across the region have organised a wide variety of events taking place over the Remembrance weekend.

Here are some happening near you:

Remembrance Day events in Burton

On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service to observe the two minutes' silence at Burton War Memorial.

On Sunday, November, 12, there will be a full parade led by the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers marching band. This will commence at 9am at Burton Town Hall and proceed down Station Street/High Street to St Modwen's Church in the Market Place for a service at 10am.

Following this, the parade will reform at approximately 10.30am and proceed to the War Memorial in time for the 11.00am observation of the two-minute silence. Wreath laying and a short service including items by Liquid Brass will take place.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant will be laying poppy wreaths on behalf of the Government and the House of Commons at the National Memorial Arboretum on the Armed Forces Memorial at 11am on Saturday November, 11.

He will also be attending The War Memorial in Abbots Bromley at 11am on Sunday, November 12.

Councillor Martyn Tittley, chairman of Lichfield Constituency Conservatives, will stand in for Michael and lay a wreath on his behalf at the War Memorial in Lichfield on Sunday, November 12.

Swadlincote

On Sunday, November 12, there will be a Remembrance Parade at 9.50am starting outside the gates to Eureka Park off Midland Road.

There will be readings, prayers and wreath laying before a parade will form and head towards the Delph and down High Street to Church Street. MP Heather Wheeler and Deputy Lord Leiutenant Richard Perkins will attend.

The Women's Royal Naval Service is celebrating its 100th year anniversary and ex-Wrens will be laying a wreath at the Swadlincote Eureka Park Gates on Sunday, November 12.

The Wednesday Morning Craft Group at Oakland Village has been working on a knitted poppy display since March this year. Inspired by John Pipe's 'Weeping Widow,' residents at the care home have knitted a total of 3,500 poppies so far.

A curtain of poppies will be on display in the windows of the home's main reception area as well as weeping poppies from the ceiling.

There are a total of 693 poppies making up the curtain of poppies in the window. Each one represents a fallen solider who lived in Swadlincote and the surrounding villages. There will also be a book of remembrance on the main reception desk.

The display will be viewable by the general public until Sunday, November 12.

Elsewhere, there will be a pop-up poppies display at Sharpe's Pottery Museum in Swadlincote over the next 12 months.

Pop-Up Poppies Derbyshire is a project to honour the fallen soldiers of Derbyshire who died in WW1. It will culminate in a display of 7,000 knitted poppies in Derby during November 2018 to coincide with the centenary of the armistice. During the next year, displays will take place around the county in different towns and villages.

The first display is currently on now in Sharpe's Pottery in Swadlincote and features 614 poppies – one for each of the men from Swadlincote and surrounding villages killed in WW1. It also features display boards which tell the story of the poppy and how it became the international symbol of remembrance.

The project is the idea of Mrs Viv Toon, from Walton, who is knitting all 7,000 poppies. All proceeds from the project is raising funds for the Poppy Appeal.

Uttoxeter

The Uttoxeter Remembrance Parade will set off from The Maltings car park at 10.40am on Sunday, November 12, and head towards the Market Place war memorial via Bradley Street and High Street.

A two-minute silence and laying of wreaths will be observed, followed by a service at St Mary's Parish Church and a buffet at Bradley House Club, in Bradley Street.

For more information about the Poppy Appeal, visit http://www.britishlegion.org.uk/poppy-appeal-2017.

