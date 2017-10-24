A well-known DJ is set to appear at a Burton nightclub this week to launch a series of brand new weekly openings.

Former Radio 1 presenter Tim Westwood will be performing at Allure this Thursday, October 26, to kick-start the new 'Zoo Thursday' events and organisers are expecting it to be a sellout.

Reece Duncan, director and owner of Allure, in Station Street, said: "We had him for a launch weekend earlier in the year and it was great so it was a bit of a no-brainer really.

"He's always a good booking so it's simple as that really, he's one of the biggest DJ's in the world. He does the job.

"He loved it last time he came down so he's really looking forward to it this time."

Tim held the number one urban show on Radio 1 and 1Xtra for almost 20 years and is recognised by some as an influential figure in hip-hop and as a pioneer of the UK scene.

The event will take place from 10:30pm until 4am. Tickets can be found by following the link here.