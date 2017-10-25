A reformed hacker who began his cyber-activities at the age of just 10 is due to highlight the Dark Web, identity theft and phishing at an upcoming conference in Staffordshire to tackle online fraud.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Staffordshire is staging the free online fraud conference on November 29 at Stafford Showground. Over 200 businesses have already booked a place and organisers say tickets are going fast.

Cal Leeming, a former hacker who now assists law enforcement agencies, will talk about his remarkable journey while Julie McArdle from RBS Security will reveal scammers' tricks of the trade.

Other speakers include detective sergeant Gary Sirrell who will shine a light on the Dark Web and local firm Intaforensics will stage a live hack to reveal just how easy it is to fall victim to online fraud.

Staffordshire Police's crime commissioner Matthew Ellis, said: "The nature of crime is changing and we must do all we can to adapt. Online fraud is a huge problem and Staffordshire businesses are paying the price. I hope this conference will help the business community respond"

Deputy police crime commissioner Sue Arnold, added: "We've gathered speakers from industry, banking and law-enforcement to help the business community understand the scale of the problem and reveal the steps they can take to avoid the devastating consequences."

The event will be hosted by TV personality Joanne Malin and promises to be a real eye-opener for Staffordshire businesses.

Tickets are free and can be reserved online at staffspcc.eventbrite.com